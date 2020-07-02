State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,697 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,080,000 after buying an additional 2,613,213 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,162,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,216,000 after acquiring an additional 107,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,271 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

