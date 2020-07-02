State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 35,919 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,919 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter valued at $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $100,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,696 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $88,108,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $107,095,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

