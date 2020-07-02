Stephens Initiates Coverage on NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:ENGMF)

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NexTech AR Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,815. NexTech AR Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

About NexTech AR Solutions

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in building a network of communities for gaming and esports fans in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates digital media platform that includes gaming related websites and YouTube channels; and owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo, as well as hosts various gaming events.

