Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $184,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,445.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $144,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,555.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 338,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

