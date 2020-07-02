Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Davita Call Options (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,229 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 610% compared to the typical volume of 877 call options.

In other news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Davita in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Davita by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Davita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $80.64 on Thursday. Davita has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Davita will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

