SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

PNFP opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,100. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

