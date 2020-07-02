Sutter Rock Capital’s (SSSS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of SSSS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 113,371 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sutter Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $183.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,361,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,104,526.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 8,500 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $51,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 400,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,586. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

