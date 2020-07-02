Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 531,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.