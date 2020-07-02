TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 93,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,061,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,414,000 after purchasing an additional 175,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,906. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra cut their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.