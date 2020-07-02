Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $59.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,976. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.