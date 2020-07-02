TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Director Gina Luna Purchases 175,000 Shares

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Director Gina Luna bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 192,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,906.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $67.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.69. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. TETRA Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTI. Evercore ISI downgraded TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 484.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39,246 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

