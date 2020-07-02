Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXRH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $39,224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $43,162,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $34,501,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $24,644,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 762,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 546,386 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.04. 4,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

