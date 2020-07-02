The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of Repligen worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.71.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $124.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 275.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.75. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $143.93.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $268,773.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,032.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $6,562,620.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,840 shares of company stock worth $14,008,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.