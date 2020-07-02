The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.49% of First Bancshares worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Bancshares by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Bancshares by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FBMS. TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens raised First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $481.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. First Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.