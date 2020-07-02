The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.86% of Universal Electronics worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UEIC opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $651.41 million, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.70. Universal Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UEIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

