The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Varian Medical Systems worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VAR opened at $121.52 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

