ThoreCoin Trading Down 0.2% This Week (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $155.48 million and approximately $23,944.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $1,793.56 or 0.19418041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.01704539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00171617 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00109598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.