TigerCash One Day Volume Reaches $2.74 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $362,235.04 and approximately $2.74 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.01664424 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00225608 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

