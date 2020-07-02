Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $62,991,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 717,638 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $12,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 14,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,838. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.