Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,284 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average volume of 1,947 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPY. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 279,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,388. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 17.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,031 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,021,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after buying an additional 149,354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,148,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,280,000 after buying an additional 2,351,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,683,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after buying an additional 637,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,910,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after buying an additional 1,676,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

