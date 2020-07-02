Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,649 call options on the company. This is an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,377 call options.

Huntsman stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 724.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.