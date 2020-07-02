Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,179 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 545 call options.

Shares of MED stock traded up $10.30 on Thursday, reaching $151.57. 2,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,988. Medifast has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,227,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Medifast by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 128,845 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Medifast by 2,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,549 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 3,008.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medifast by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,297 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

