UBS Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €89.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BEI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.33 ($109.36).

Shares of BEI opened at €102.50 ($115.17) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($131.74). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

