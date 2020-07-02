UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €75.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. HSBC set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.37 ($92.55).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €83.96 ($94.34) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($145.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.98.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

