UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €43.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.50 ($65.73) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €48.42 ($54.40).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

