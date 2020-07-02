UBS Group Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $208.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $192.00 to $208.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.15.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $185.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 505.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 88.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.