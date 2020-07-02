UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of UGI worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,804,000 after buying an additional 2,903,987 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 119.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,180,000 after buying an additional 1,656,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,617,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 51.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after buying an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after buying an additional 1,026,777 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UGI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.18. 6,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,818. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

