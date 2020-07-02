Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

RARE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.51. 2,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,925. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,081,000 after acquiring an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,619 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,265,000 after acquiring an additional 865,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $174,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,049. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,395. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

