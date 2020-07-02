Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $88.00. The company traded as high as $82.33 and last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 7702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.22.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RARE. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $203,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 10,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $759,669.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,339.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

