United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,001 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in United Continental by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 120.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United Continental during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.49. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. Argus downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

