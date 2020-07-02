VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

ANGL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

