Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.66. 28,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,522. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $109.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

