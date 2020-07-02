Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Sells $189,192,803.46 in Stock

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 18,226,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $189,192,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $77,804,849.94.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $1,108,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $548,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $522,000.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 650,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $1,859,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 834,669 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $2,520,700.38.

On Friday, May 8th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 957,469 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $2,537,292.85.

On Thursday, April 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $13,125,516.16.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $555.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.10. Vaxart Inc has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 252.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaxart by 656.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 1,181.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 477,223 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VXRT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

