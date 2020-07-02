Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ventas were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 31,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,338. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

