Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WMG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

