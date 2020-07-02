Wedbush Comments on Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.32.

ZION stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

