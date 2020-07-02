Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wendys were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the first quarter valued at about $81,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth about $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after buying an additional 895,346 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter worth about $11,802,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth about $17,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wendys stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. Wendys Co has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

