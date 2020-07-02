WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Raised to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

WillScot stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,886. WillScot has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $255.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WillScot by 53.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

