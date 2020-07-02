WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Shares Up 1.4%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.36 and last traded at $92.88, approximately 97,370 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 165,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 34.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,674,000 after acquiring an additional 373,217 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

