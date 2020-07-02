WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.38, 38,433 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 175,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,760,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

