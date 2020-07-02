Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.99. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,016,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,087,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,164 shares of company stock valued at $30,315,079 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $235.55 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $238.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

