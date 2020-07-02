Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) to Hold

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AVD stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. 1,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $414.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.01. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esmail Zirakparvar acquired 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $40,967.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,818.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 61,224 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

