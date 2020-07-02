Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Shares Down 2.4%

Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.41, approximately 192,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 67,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.