$0.21 EPS Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.44 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

