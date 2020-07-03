10,274 Shares in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,778,000 after buying an additional 348,780 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,173,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,657,000 after buying an additional 171,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,537,000 after buying an additional 186,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,555,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 111,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director John S. Moody bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $762,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $201,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,680.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $319,792. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.61% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.