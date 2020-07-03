126,278 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of SYNNEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 804,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $67,033,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 433,776 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $25,978,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 173,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $33,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,269 shares of company stock worth $868,910. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.80. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

