1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PIH stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. 1347 Property Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43). The business had revenue of ($8.68) million for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%.

In other 1347 Property Insurance news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 147,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $698,364.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

