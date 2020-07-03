135,338 Shares in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.20% of BMC Stock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.72. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

