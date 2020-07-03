150,000 Shares in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of EQM Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQM. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 1,832.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,898,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 225.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 45.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,502,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,731 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,738,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,713,000 after purchasing an additional 808,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 311.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,053,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 797,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

EQM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE:EQM opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.98. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.18 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. Research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM).

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.