1,566 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 52.4% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 764,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 262,818 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 277.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 288,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.22. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

